Illegal firearm possession
A 28-year-old Ravenna man was sentenced to three to four years in prison for illegal firearm possession Sept. 27 in Adams County District Court.
Anthony Karcher Jr. pleaded no contest July 8 to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second count of the same charge and one charge of possessing methamphetamine.
District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Karcher.
According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy found Karcher asleep in his vehicle on the shoulder near DLD Road and Osage Avenue on April 9. Inside the vehicle, the deputy saw a rifle and later found that Karcher was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior domestic violence conviction.
A search of the vehicle also unveiled methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Meth sentencing
A 33-year-old Grand Island resident was sentenced Sept. 27 in Adams County District Court to 270 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 23, 2020.
William Nelson pleaded no contest July 8.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Nelson and gave him credit for 110 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Bullet shot into house
OMAHA — Police in Omaha are looking for a shooter after a 16-year-old girl asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet shot into her house.
Investigators said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when someone fired a gun at a home east of Seymour Smith Park.
The girl’s father told police she heard “what sounded like an explosion” as a bullet grazed the back of her leg, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The family found about $5,000 damage from gunfire throughout the house.
Police are asking the public to call investigators with any information on the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.