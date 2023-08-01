A 60-year-old Hastings man was sentenced July 24 to 14 months of probation for illegal weapon possession in Adams County District Court.
Doyle A. Krueger of 815 S. Lincoln Ave. pleaded no contest to a charge of possessing a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on Feb. 23.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from illegal firearm possession, a Class 1D felony.
Krueger waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16, 2022.
Adams County Judge Terri Harder sentenced Krueger.
Court records indicate Krueger possessed a firearm on Dec. 5, 2022, when he was prohibited due to a previous felony conviction, fugitive from justice, the subject of a domestic protection order, or convicted of domestic violence in the last seven years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.