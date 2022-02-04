A 44-year-old Juniata resident was sentenced Jan. 31 in Adams County District Court to one year of probation for criminal impersonation on July 16, 2021.
Thomas M. Zaragoza Jr. pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2021. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavit, Zargoza provided a false name and date of birth to officers during a traffic stop.
District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Zaragoza.
Criminal impersonation is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
