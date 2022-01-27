From 33 degrees below zero on Feb. 16 to 105 above on June 17, Tribland communities rode the waves of variable Great Plains weather in 2021.
Tribland’s coldest temperature of the year, minus-33, was recorded on the same day in Superior and Hebron, according to a recent summary of temperature and precipitation extremes released recently by the Hastings Forecast Office of the National Weather Service.
Tribland’s hottest temperature, 105, arrived four months and one day later in Hebron, Geneva and Smith Center in Kansas.
Hastings saw its lowest low and highest high on those same two days.
On Feb. 16, 2021, the mercury in Hastings dipped to 30 degrees below zero, tying with Jan. 12, 1912, for the coldest temperature on record in the city.
The high mark, 103, was set on June 17.
NWS’ Hastings office last updated its data on 2021 temperature and precipitation extremes across its 30-county coverage area Jan. 17.
The information isn’t yet considered final and still is subject to revision, the weather service said.
The Hastings office covers a large part of central Nebraska and northern Kansas, encompassing all of Tribland — the Hastings Tribune’s news coverage region, which spans all or parts of 13 counties.
Other nuggets of interest from the recent NWS report:
- Hebron was tops in Tribland for snowiest calendar month during 2021, receiving 18.7 inches of the white stuff in February. Bladen and Doniphan both received 16.5 inches of snow that month, and Hastings recorded 15.2.
Lovewell Reserv
- oir in northern Jewell County, Kansas, topped the weather service’s overall list of locations for most snowfall in 48 hours or less time, receiving 15.5 inches on Jan. 26-27. Another Tribland location, four miles northwest of Milligan, was No. 2 on the overall list, receiving 15 inches on Jan. 26.
Locations northeast of Superior and southeast of Davenport each received 13 inches of snow on Jan. 26-27. Hastings saw its largest 48-hour snowfall on Jan. 25-26, measuring 9.3 inches.
A rural location two miles west-southwest of Glenvil saw Tribland’s largest 24-hour rainfall,
- recording 5.47 inches on March 14 — good for No. 3 on the overall list behind two locations northwest of Orleans. Also among the top 10 on that date were spots northeast of Doniphan, 5.42 inches (No. 5); southwest of Bladen, 5.13 (No. 8); northwest of Hastings, 5.12 (No. 9); and west of Doniphan, 5.08 (No. 10).
- March brought all 10 of the NWS’ top 10 entries for wettest calendar month. Tribland readings included 9.74 inches southwest of Glenvil (No. 2), 9.54 inches northwest of Hastings (No. 4), 9.32 inches northeast of Doniphan (No. 6), 9.17 inches northeast of Ayr (No. 8), and 9.11 inches west of Doniphan (No. 10).
“It was extremely unusual that this entire Top-10 list occurred in March,” NWS said in a note on its report.
- A rural location two miles east-northeast of Franklin was first among Tribland entries and third overall on the NWS list for largest amount of total precipitation for the year, recording 35.63 inches. A reporting station in the town of Franklin recorded 34.62 inches, good for No. 5 overall.
Normal annual precipitation across the NWS coverage area generally ranges from 23-30 inches, typically increasing from west to east, the agency said.
- No locations in Tribland made the top 10 list for smallest amount of precipitation in 2021. The driest reporting location, according to NWS data, was three miles west of Overton, where 19.33 inches of moisture fell.
Data for the NWS report comes mainly from the agency’s local cooperative observers and from other volunteer reporters working through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hall and Snow Network and the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network.
The Community Collaborative network stretches across the United States, Canada and the Bahamas. NeRAIN is maintained by the state Department of Natural Resources in collaboration with natural resources districts across the state.
Hastings data come from sensors at the Hastings Municipal Airport on West 12th Street. The exception is snowfall, which is measured manually.
Hastings’ wettest month of the year was March, when 8.16 inches of precipitation fell. The driest month was December, with a paltry one-tenth of an inch of moisture recorded.
The city received a total of 28.06 inches of precipitation for the year. That amount was 1.66 inches above normal and a whopping 11.32 inches more than what was received for 2020.
In Hastings, 2021 was the 43rd-wettest year out of 127 on record.
The NWS service area’s overall hottest temperature of the year was recorded at the Webster Reservoir near Stockton, Kansas, on June 17 and again on Aug. 24. The coldest temperature, minus-34, was recorded at Ord, Greeley and west of Genoa, all on Feb. 15; and north of York on Feb. 16.
Osceola set the 30-county high mark for yearly precipitation, with 36.1 inches. A location four miles west of Benedict saw the year’s wettest calendar month, receiving 10.02 inches of moisture in March.
