One March day in 2017, I received a telephone call at my desk in the newsroom. The voice on the other end of the line was sweet and gracious and familiar.
Georgia Bishel was calling about some club news she needed to submit to the Tribune’s society page on behalf of one of the many organizations she served. She was having some technical trouble sending the email, was mildly frustrated, and needed advice.
Once we had talked through the email issue, she asked me to remind her if my wife was a teacher in the Hastings Public Schools. I told her Ruth was teaching fourth grade at Longfellow Elementary.
A long and lovely conversation ensued.
Mrs. Bishel had taught fourth grade at Longfellow. She was at the school for 19 years — retiring in 1984, 13 years before Ruth arrived. She wondered which classroom Ruth occupied and had many other questions.
I told her which teachers then presided in which rooms at the venerable school, which then still was a year away from the start of major renovations. I told her about the field trips the fourth-graders were taking that spring — trips to the Nebraska State Capitol and to the Platte River to see the sandhill cranes — and about special celebrations of Nebraska’s 150th birthday that had just occurred or were yet to come.
We had a great visit — more personal than any we had enjoyed before. And within days, I received a kind note from her thanking me for the updates I had shared at the end of an otherwise ordinary business call.
“You have stirred so many fourth-grade memories which stay in my mind,” Mrs. Bishel wrote. “Now I am beaming with excitement about all the opportunities and learning experiences the Longfellow students had and will have at this time of celebration of Nebraska’s 150th birthday.”
Beaming with excitement. At age 98, Georgia Bishel was beaming over the good fortune of Longfellow fourth-graders to be part of such a wonderful school.
If you read these words and find it implausible that a 98-year-old would be beaming with excitement over much of anything, let alone a bunch of children she’d never met, then you didn’t know Mrs. Bishel.
Although I won’t claim to have known her well, I interacted with Georgia on a number of occasions over my first 30 years in Hastings. And, as a news staff, we at the Tribune have interviewed and worked with her many, many times throughout those years — despite the fact she retired 38 years ago this spring.
Mrs. Bishel — dedicated teacher and lifelong learner, ardent community volunteer, and one of the most charming people you’ll ever meet — died June 4 at age 103. Her funeral is 11 a.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church.
Although one might say Mrs. Bishel has earned her rest and has gone to a better place after a very long and productive life, it’s hard for us at the Tribune not to be sad that she’s left, and that we’ll no longer feel the ray of sunshine she brought to sometimes dreary days in the news business.
Georgia Bishel was born in Grand Island to Lyman and Henrietta (Frimel) Wilkinson and later moved with her family to Brewster in the Nebraska Sandhills. She attended Wayne State College, then taught in northeastern Nebraska and in Iowa before moving to Washington, D.C., and working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
She returned to Nebraska in 1963 and landed in Hastings, where she soon secured a teaching position at Longfellow. While working there, she earned a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
I first met Mrs. Bishel in the early 1990s when I was a young reporter taking general assignments and was told to write a story on the Elderhostel movement, in which senior citizens travel and take classes on various topics. Penny Lungren, our beloved Tribune editorial librarian and every new reporter’s best friend, gave me the names of several Elderhostel participants to call; Mrs. Bishel was one of them.
Over time, I learned there wasn’t much Georgia didn’t do or wasn’t interested in here in Hastings in her retirement. She was active in Grace UMC and Church Women United, the YMCA, the Hastings Area Retired Teachers and other organizations and held leadership positions with some of them into her late 90s. Back in the day, she also volunteered at Hastings Museum and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Among her greatest passions, however, was the study and celebration of her Czech heritage. She was a charter member of the South Central Nebraska Czech Society; the group’s annual festival, which for 2022 will be this coming weekend, was the event where the Tribune caught up to her most often. She also made multiple visits to the Czech Republic through the years.
Georgia loved her association with the Czech society, and her fellow Czechs loved her back. In 2019, they named her an honorary Czech Queen, complete with sash, tiara and flowers, for her many years of service to the group since its founding in 1976.
The honor, which came as a surprise to Georgia, nearly brought her to tears, reporter John Huthmacher wrote at the time.
“I’m speechless, and that’s unusual for me,” she told the crowd, her voice trembling. “I can’t tell you what this means to me. The Czech society and Czech people have been one of my lifelines since I’ve been here. My mother and dad, too — although he wasn’t Czech — enjoyed every moment they were with the Czech people, and I want to thank you all for being here and honoring me on this special day.”
In 2021, Czechs from all over Nebraska honored Georgia again, this time with the statewide Vladimir Kucera Award for her efforts to promote the Czech culture and keep it alive locally.
Although Mrs. Bishel lived all of her 59 years in Hastings as a single person and had no children of her own, she was generous in her love and concern for others — including all the schoolchildren of Hastings. And although she never sought the spotlight for herself, it had a way of finding her — mostly, I think, because of the humility, kindness and grace with which she endured it.
My last major visit with her came in January 2021, when on a day off school and with pandemic health restrictions still in place, she received a private tour of Longfellow, recently reopened following the renovations.
Sharp as a tack at 102, she rattled off names of teaching friends from those days and the principals for whom she’d worked.
From behind her face mask, she told stories about the old days before air conditioning, and how hot the classrooms would get in the fall, and how bees would fly in through the open windows and harass the children.
Whatever the hardships had been, she loved those days and loved her job. And while she greatly admired the changes to the school, you could tell she thought it was great just the way it had been before.
She sat for a long time that winter day looking out the window of what had been her classroom on the west side of the building, remembering the stately trees that once stood there and all the youngsters who had joined her in watching them through every change of season.
In the end, she pronounced herself satisfied that she had returned and, as usual, had words of thanks for everyone.
“It’s a special day,” she said. “I wish the best to everyone — and to Longfellow School.”
As our community and Tribune staffers past and present now send Georgia Bishel on her way, we wish her the best in return, and we thank her for the care and friendship she has shown to all of us.
Relentlessly positive, she provided an inspiring example of what it means to be kind and generous and thankful at all times and in all life’s circumstances. In that way, she was a teacher to many who never darkened the door of her school room. We are better for having learned from her.
Before we go our separate ways this morning, perhaps you will join me now in imagining Mrs. Bishel’s arrival at the gates of heaven, when all the saints come out to greet her — and the words of welcome she as a Christian no doubt has longed to hear:
Vitáme Vás.
