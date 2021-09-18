Rose Wehrman recalls reading about Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the first time as a Kenesaw High School junior while working on a research paper on Roe v. Wade in Bonnie Engelhardt’s class.
Wehrman is one of four women scholars to recently be named as inaugural recipients of the When There Are Nine Scholarship Project, a program established by alumnae of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in partnership with the Federal Bar Council and Federal Bar Foundation.
Established in September 2020, the When There Are Nine Scholarship Project honors the legacy of former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by furthering her commitment to expanding career opportunities for women in the law and promoting equity and diversity in the legal profession.
Wehrman is a first-year law student at Columbia Law School in New York City.
“RBG is someone you absolutely grow up looking up to and seems like someone out of another world,” Wehrman said. “So it really is crazy to see my name next to hers, next to everybody else’s, but it’s also very inspiring and affirming and kind of reinforces my commitment to continue to work for what I was honored for this year and what I see in those other women and what all young girls see in her when they grow up.”
Receiving the scholarship was a little overwhelming for Wehrman.
“It was hard to put those feelings into words,” she said. “I’m obviously very excited and very honored to have been chosen for it. It was weird to see my name among the other women there.”
The recipients were chosen from a pool of nearly 400 applicants.
“That feels crazy on its own,” Wehrman said. “It helps to reinforce that nothing happens by accident. It’s a strange feeling.”
These first-year law students each will receive financial stipends and career support from SDNY alumnae who will provide mentorship, networking and other career-advancement opportunities throughout the Scholars’ law school and post-graduation journeys. The stipend is a $30,000 scholarship — $10,000 per academic year.
Wehrman said receiving the scholarship is particularly impactful given her career goals.
“I’m completely public service-oriented,” she said. “I’m planning on going into children’s law, whether that means child welfare or education policy. Coming from that background and knowing that I won’t be making $300,000 as soon as I graduate law school, it definitely is a significant help to have that much of the burden of debt taken off.”
The scholarship comes with what Wehrman described as “pretty intensive mentoring” for the three years.
“Frankly that’s my favorite part of the scholarship,” she said. “The intention behind the scholarship is to honor RBG’s legacy by creating opportunities for women and expanding pathways for them. I think that’s exactly what they are doing with this mentoring aspect. I appreciate there are people willing to take so much time out of their day to help me take those steps and I appreciate that maybe someday I’ll be able to do that for other women.”
She just had an interview to set her up with her mentoring circle, to see who would be a good fit for her personality.
“Already there have been a lot of women on the Federal Bar Association and other groups that have reached out and made it clear they are happy to serve as mentors in any capacity they can,” she said. “Even though I don’t have my individualized mentors yet, I definitely feel the support of their network.”
Prior to enrolling at Columbia, Wehrman served in AmeriCorps as a member of the Notre Dame Mission Volunteers in Philadelphia.
She graduated in May 2020 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in English.
She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to teach English in Shumen, Bulgaria, beginning in January 2021. The Fulbright kept getting deferred, however. Travel opened last fall, but Wehrman’s program would’ve had online classes.
Instead, she pursued AmeriCorps and went to Philadelphia, where she taught in schools.
Going to Columbia Law was a strange inexperience in itself.
“That’s another thing I haven’t completely articulated my thoughts on,” she said. “It’s surreal to step outside my New York City apartment in the morning and then walk onto an Ivy League law school campus where I know I’m essentially the only one to come from my sort of background.”
She chose Columbia because it was the law school option that scared her the most.
“My little sister told me that’s what I had to do,” she said. “I had to go to the school that scared me the most. I’m very thankful for her advice because as I look at my classmates, I see so many people who have done so many amazing things and will do so many amazing things. It makes me think about how hard I have to work to get to where they are and all the places we’ll all be going.”
Columbia was scary because New York City is a far cry from growing up in rural Adams County.
Philadelphia was a good halfway step.
“I don’t think I could’ve chose New York without that,” she said. “It feels like a different world. Everything is different. Every day I’m still adjusting to new things.”
There is a huge learning curve to living in such a large city, on top of the learning curve of attending an Ivy League school.
Wehrman hasn’t met many other Columbia Law students from the Midwest. Those she has met left the region after high school.
For instance, she knows of another student from Nebraska in the Columbia Law school program, but he received his undergraduate degree at Fordham University.
“I know I’m the only one in the Great Plains region who is through and through,” she said.
