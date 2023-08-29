MINDEN — An area classic car club will partner with the Harold Warp Pioneer Village here Sept. 2 to present the inaugural JCT 6/10-Pioneer Village Car Show on the village grounds.
Registration for the show organized by the JCT 6/10 CRUZERZ runs 8 a.m. to noon, and the show itself will run noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, appropriately located at the junction of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10 in Minden. Trophies for the top 25 vehicles will be presented at 3 p.m.
Exhibitors will receive a pass to the museum with each registration fee paid, and half the registration proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation. The first 100 entries will receive dash plaques. To pre-register call Kyle Jensen, 308-830-2545.
Show participants are eligible for drawings for prizes donated by several sponsors. And everyone can enter the museum that day for a free-will donation.
Guided museum tours will be focused on vintage cars. Other special features will include live music by Patsy Cline tribute artist Melinda Ferree and banjo musician Tim Kingsley. Family activities will include cornhole and chances to ring the bell on the High Stryker strength tester. Food and drink will be available from vendors on-site.
JCT 6/10 CRUZERZ is a car club made up of automobile enthusiasts from around south central Nebraska. The group previously has organized shows around the Minden town square.
