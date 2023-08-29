Pioneer Village car sign (copy)
Buy Now

The sign for the Harold Warp Pioneer Village at U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10 in Minden, complete with oldtime car and mechnic cranking it, has received a makeover recently as part of improvements at the museum complex. Andy Raun 5-27-22

 Andy Raun/Tribune

MINDEN — An area classic car club will partner with the Harold Warp Pioneer Village here Sept. 2 to present the inaugural JCT 6/10-Pioneer Village Car Show on the village grounds.

Registration for the show organized by the JCT 6/10 CRUZERZ runs 8 a.m. to noon, and the show itself will run noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, appropriately located at the junction of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10 in Minden. Trophies for the top 25 vehicles will be presented at 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0