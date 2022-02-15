The final day for incumbent filings for the 2022 elections has passed, and three more candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for various local elected positions.
— Marc E. Rowan of 1009 Country Club Drive filed Feb. 10 to represent Ward 3 on the Hastings City Council.
— Becky A. Sullivan of 1402 N. Cedar Ave. filed Feb. 10 to keep her position on the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education.
— Byron J. Morrow of 8280 N. Highland Drive filed Feb. 11 as a Republican candidate for Adams County Register of Deeds.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 3: Lee Hogan
— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams
— District 7: Joe Patterson
Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert
Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer
Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby
Hastings City Council
Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik
Ward 3: Russ Hall, Chuck Rosenberg
Ward 4: Matt Fong
Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey
Hastings Public Schools Board of Education: Jodi Graves
