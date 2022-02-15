Election 2022

The final day for incumbent filings for the 2022 elections has passed, and three more candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for various local elected positions.

— Marc E. Rowan of 1009 Country Club Drive filed Feb. 10 to represent Ward 3 on the Hastings City Council.

— Becky A. Sullivan of 1402 N. Cedar Ave. filed Feb. 10 to keep her position on the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education.

— Byron J. Morrow of 8280 N. Highland Drive filed Feb. 11 as a Republican candidate for Adams County Register of Deeds.

Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.

The following people previously filed:

Adams County Board of Commissioners

— District 1: Michael Stromer

— District 3: Lee Hogan

— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams

— District 7: Joe Patterson

Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell

Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss

Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas

Adams County Sheriff: John Rust

Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert

Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry

Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer

Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby

 Hastings City Council

Ward 1: Ginny Skutnik

Ward 3: Russ Hall, Chuck Rosenberg

Ward 4: Matt Fong

Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey

Hastings Public Schools Board of Education: Jodi Graves

