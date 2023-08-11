p08-11-23MSCwalker.jpg
Buy Now

“Blackberry Brian” Christner poses for a photograph outside the Hastings Tribune offices Aug. 10.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

As an Indiana blackberry farmer, Brian Christner knows firsthand what abundance looks like: Brambles of luscious fruit hanging on the bush, ripe for the picking.

But Christner also knows not all Americans live with that kind of abundance, and that food insecurity is a dark cloud hanging over individuals and families struggling to make a living from sea to shining sea. He’s passionate about the need for Americans to work together and make the situation better.

0
0
0
0
0