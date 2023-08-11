As an Indiana blackberry farmer, Brian Christner knows firsthand what abundance looks like: Brambles of luscious fruit hanging on the bush, ripe for the picking.
But Christner also knows not all Americans live with that kind of abundance, and that food insecurity is a dark cloud hanging over individuals and families struggling to make a living from sea to shining sea. He’s passionate about the need for Americans to work together and make the situation better.
Christner, 62, has come to feel so strongly about the issue that last winter he took temporary leave of his beloved blackberry farm near Culver, Indiana, and began a 4,834-mile hike across the United States.
He set off Feb. 19 from Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware, on a finger of land jutting into the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, he’s been traversing North America on foot from east to west by way of the American Discovery Trail, using its northern route.
With a 40-pound pack on his back and aided by two sturdy walking sticks, he’s partnering with the Feeding America organization to raise awareness of food insecurity; chronicle real life in America with photographs and video; promote the good work of regional food banks, local food pantries and community action agencies; and encourage the people he meets to grow their own gardens for food self-sufficiency and a healthy diet.
“It’s one thing to talk the talk, and it’s another to get out there and try to make a difference in the world,” said Christner, a newcomer to long-distance hiking who’s now known “on the trail” as Blackberry Brian and posts about his adventures on Facebook and Instagram under that moniker.
Aiming to cover 15-20 miles per day, Christner already has crossed through Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Recently, he’s been in Omaha and Lincoln, as well as in rural communities like Loma, Brainard, Rising City, Osceola, Polk, Aurora and Trumbull.
The American Discovery Trail is laid out for travelers, helping them make use of natural trails, rail trails and country roads as the miles pass by beneath their feet.
Christner took a detour from the trail to walk to Hastings where, as a concession to time, he planned to catch an Amtrak train early Friday morning for a lift to Denver.
Because he needs to make sure he’s over the Rocky Mountains before the snow flies this fall, he’s going to take a raincheck on the Hastings-to-Denver walking miles for now, then return to the area at a future date to make up the lost ground.
“There’s about 400 miles I’m going to come back and do later,” he said after passing by the Hastings Tribune offices late Thursday morning and deciding to stop in for a visit. “If you don’t get over the Rockies by Oct. 1, it’s ‘game over.’ ”
He hopes to finish his walk sometime in December after traveling through Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California, ending up at Point Reyes National Seashore on the Pacific Ocean near San Francisco.
To date, Christner has visited 10 food banks, including both food banks in Nebraska: Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha and the Food Bank of Lincoln.
He wants to lift up the efforts of food bank workers and volunteers fighting food insecurity nationwide, who face a daunting task in satisfying the growing need for assistance.
Many Americans are experiencing tough times and depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which once was known as “food stamps.” The federal program, which is authorized under the Farm Bill, becomes a political football every time Congress updates the legislation. Meanwhile, Christner notes, many more Americans are just one or two missed paychecks away from needing such assistance.
Throughout history, Christner said, America’s faith communities have played a huge role in serving the needy. But congregations’ charitable work is stretched thin these days, he said, noting that 40 million Americans reportedly have stopped attending services in the past 25 years, leaving those volunteer ranks depleted.
“The faith-based groups have been the backbone of the food pantries,” he said. “But the church basement can no longer hold all the food (that’s needed) because there isn’t enough room. We in America have to have a discussion with ourselves as to what we’re going to do to help people.”
Christner does a lot of camping on his journey, using supplies he carries in his pack. As he walks, he uses his smartphone to take photographs of crops growing in the fields, grain elevators along the road, and other views from the route.
He also takes selfies with many of the kind people he meets — people who offer him hospitality or a small-dollar donation for the next food bank he visits.
The selfies, like the other photos, are posted to social media and become part of the story he’s aiming to tell.
“Walking’s fantastic,” Christner said. “You get a really good perspective on communities and people. People are so incredibly nice. They’ve been fantastic all the way along.”
Having left the blackberry bushes in the care of his business partner for a season, Christner now is on his fifth pair of tennis shoes and plans to switch to hiking boots for his journey through the mountains.
On Thursday, he was looking forward to spending part of his free day at the Hastings Museum, checking out the Kool-Aid exhibit. He was northbound on Burlington Avenue when he came across the newspaper office.
He’s said he’s grateful for the opportunity to see more of America’s beauty and to witness the goodness of its people.
“I thought I was going to inspire people as I went along,” Christner said. “I’m the one who’s been inspired.
“Despite what you might see in the news, our country is in good shape. We have fantastic people who have good hearts and are kind at their core.”
He urged Americans to celebrate what’s noble in one another, tune out voices of division and find ways to work together for the common good.
“I sort of think what’s held us back are the politicians,” he said.
