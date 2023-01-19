GLENVIL — When the Murman household of rural Glenvil moved, Kathy Murman decided to test the new home for radon.

Murman knew that there is a high radon potential in Nebraska, meaning the type of rocks and soils here are a source of radon. She also was aware that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and she wanted to make sure her new family home did not put her family at risk. She wanted to test to find out if this colorless, odorless radioactive gas was finding its way into their home.

0
0
0
0
0