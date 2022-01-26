In a continuing effort to improve communications between the Adams Central Public Schools and the public, board members held an informal meeting to get feedback from parents on Wednesday at Adams Central High School.
It was the second such meeting held as part of the school’s updated communication plan, developed by IdeaBank and school officials last year. Based on surveys of students, staff, parents and other community members, the district wanted to improve the way information is provided to patrons.
One of the pieces of the plan was to create more opportunities for the public to provide feedback. Another was the development of an app to serve as a one-stop shop for information about the district.
Scott Harrington, the principal at the high school, said people can call or send emails with concerns, but it’s easier to communicate face to face with another person. He said the informal meetings are a way to add another opportunity for the public to discuss matters with the board members.
“It shows they are willing to take the next step to make things better,” he said.
Just three board members can attend such meetings to avoid a quorum, but members of the board feel it’s a good way to provide another opportunity for the public to share concerns. Board members Janice Niemeyer, Chad Trausch and Chris Wahlmeier attended Wednesday’s meeting while the other three board members, Dave Johnson, Tim O’Dey and Greg Mucklow, participated in the first.
Wahlmeier said the board meeting rules limit the opportunities for discussion, making things sound more one-sided. He said the informal setting allows for free discussion on a wide array of topics. Sometimes those topics may already be on the board members’ minds, but sometimes they are new.
“We think we know what the hot topics are,” he said. “Sometimes, we are way off base.”
Trausch said he is open to talking to patrons at any time. Given the size of the school district, he said, he knows many of the other parents from the various activities his own children enjoy.
Inde Wissing, a parent in the district, attended Wednesday’s meeting and believes it’s a good way for patrons to be involved in the school.
“I think it’s huge,” she said. “They’re not just putting words out there that they want to be better communicators. They are doing it and putting themselves out there.”
Superintendent Shawn Scott said board members, administration and teachers are good at being accessible to the public, but sometimes the public doesn’t take advantage of those opportunities.
He said the informal meetings are a way to promote engagement with the community and gather additional feedback. It’s also a way for the public to see the work the school board does.
The sessions also will help in February as the school goes through its national accreditation process, showing the district is working to be more responsive to patrons.
“We still have a lot of things in the works,” Scott said. “We really want to strengthen communication with the public. Things like this are going in the right direction.”
