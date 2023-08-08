A Nebraska prison system inmate serving a sentence on Clay County charges went missing on Monday, the state Department of Correctional Services reported.
Michael Detty left the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. His electronic monitor was found across the street.
CCC-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Detty, 36, started his sentence on June 16, 2021. He was sentenced to four years and 12 months to five years and 18 months for charges out of Clay County that include possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking, respectively. He had a parole hearing scheduled for October and a tentative release date of Oct. 23, 2024.
Detty is described as 5 feet, 9 inches in height and 240 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Detty’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
