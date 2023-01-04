Nebraska saw its largest year ever for wind and hail losses in 2022, with an independent authority putting the figure for insured property losses statewide at nearly $2 billion, a Nebraska-based insurer said in a news release.
On Dec. 30, 2022, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska said Insurance Services Office’s Property Claims Service unit established the $2 billion figure, with the associated losses stemming from six different storm events.
Insurance Services Office Inc., is a subsidiary of Verisk Analytics, which serves the insurance industry as a provider of statistical, actuarial, underwiring and claims information and analytics, as well as compliance and fraud identification tools, policy language, information about specific locations, and technical services.
Farmers Mutual called the Property Claims Service unit “the internationally recognized authority on insured property losses from catastrophes in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
PCS assigns a catastrophe serial number to loss events that case at least $25 million in industrywide insured property losses, Farmers Mutual said. Each of the six storm events contributing to Nebraska’s $2 billion loss total for the year had its own such serial number.
By comparison, neighboring South Dakota saw $1.2 billion in insured property losses from seven designated storm events.
Farmers Mutual, headquartered in Lincoln, said it provides property and casualty insurance in the U.S. Midwest, including coverage for 40% of the Nebraska farm and ranch market.
“Farmers Mutual is the largest insurer of farm property in Nebraska and South Dakota, and the second-largest insurer of homes in Nebraska,” said Mark Walz, the company’s chairman, president and CEO. “Through the end of November, we’ve experienced over $500 million in storm losses in Nebraska alone.
“Our annual average for storm losses over the last 10 years, from all the states we do business in, is $130 million. The amount of storm-related activity in 2022 is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, and that’s taking the devastating storm year of 2014 into account.
The number of claims Farmers Mutual processed throughout 2022 was about double the yearly average, Walz said.
“Our 10-year annual average for storm-related insurance claims is 16,000,” he said. “This year, our storm-related claim count surpassed 31,000. Our claims team has been working around the clock in an effort to continue delivering the exceptional level of service that our policyholders have come to expect from us.”
Trend-wise, Farmers Mutual’s recent experience indicates increases in both the frequency and severity of storm-related losses in Nebraska, Walz said.
One example of change is that a weather phenomenon called a derecho has been confirmed in Nebraska in each of the past three years.
A derecho is defined as a large, fast-moving complex of thunderstorms with powerful straight-line winds that cause widespread destruction.
“Some have compared the derecho destruction to that of ‘an inland hurricane,’” Walz said, noting that prior to 2020 Nebraska rarely experienced storm losses related to a derecho.
Other perils inflicted upon Farmers Mutual customers in 2022 included hail as large as 5 inches in diameter on several occasions.
“We simply have not non-tornadic wind and hail perils this severe in recent memory,” Walz said.
Storm expenses are being exacerbated further by the increased cost of materials and a shortage of skilled labor — and insurance customers will feel the impact again when they renew their coverage, Walz said.
“We’re now seeing significant increases to rates and deductibles, as well as revised coverage options in the marketplace,” he said.
Farmers Mutual of Nebraska is projecting a $125 million underwriting loss for calendar year 2022, Walz said. Prior to last year, the company’s largest-ever such loss was $25 million.
Walz said Farmers Mutual’s experience last year reflected what was happening in the property and casualty insurance industry throughout the Midwest.
