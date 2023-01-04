p06-16-22WEAstormDamage1.jpg (copy)
A large tree was uprooted during a storm June 15, 2022, on Webster Avenue north of Ninth Street in Hastings. Across Nebraska, nearly $2 billion in insurance claims reportedly were attributed to storms during the year.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Nebraska saw its largest year ever for wind and hail losses in 2022, with an independent authority putting the figure for insured property losses statewide at nearly $2 billion, a Nebraska-based insurer said in a news release.

On Dec. 30, 2022, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska said Insurance Services Office’s Property Claims Service unit established the $2 billion figure, with the associated losses stemming from six different storm events.

