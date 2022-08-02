Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners selected the woman serving in deputy and interim roles and with more than 13 years of experience in the department to fill the county treasurer vacancy.
Board members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to appoint Virginia Long to the permanent position.
Long was one of two applicants for the position. Paul Hamelink, a downtown Hastings businessman, former Hastings city councilman and retired senior living administrator for Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, also applied.
Long cited her “hands-on qualification.”
She worked for the Hastings Museum in a part-time booking capacity before going to work for the county.
She has a lot of training and is well acquainted with the different positions and programs in the treasurer’s office.
“My qualification is the work experience, day-to-day dealing with the customers, working with the staff,” she said. “The staff that’s there, they’re well qualified. They do a good job. They work as a team and help each other out.”
While the county board appointed someone to fill the vacancy after former Treasurer Melanie Curry stepped down at the end of July due to health concerns, it is up to the Adams County Republican Party to select a nominee for the general election ballot.
Deb Carlstrom, chair of the county GOP, stated a desire during a past county board meeting to work with the county to select the same person.
Long said she met with the Adams County Republicans recently.
“I know Virginia really knows what’s going on here as far as working here for that many years,” Commissioner Harold Johnson said.
Commissioner Dale Curtis said he is leaning heavily on Long’s experience.
“I do like to see people promoted from within,” he said. “So she’s got a couple extra points there.”
“I just think we’re very fortunate to have two really good people apply,” Commissioner Chuck Neumann said.
He agreed it is good to promote an employee from within the office.
“Virginia’s stepped up to the plate and handled the stress,” he said.
