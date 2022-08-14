p08-15-22HCOflags1.jpg
Italian students Alessandro Urlati (right) and Luca Spadaccini, raise their flag at Steinhart Plaza Sunday on the Hastings College campus. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

International students at Hastings College gathered Sunday afternoon on sunny Steinhart Plaza to honor their home countries and celebrate the diversity that makes the college a global community all its own.

As college officials, trustees and staff members, active and emeritus faculty, and other supporters from the wider Hastings community looked on and applauded, students from 20 nations pulled the rope to raise their flags on the Global Walkway near the Ninth Street west entrance to campus.

