Part of the intersection at Elm Avenue and D Street is temporarily closed to traffic due to street work in the area, effective immediately.
The closure is anticipated to last about two weeks.
D Street is closed on the east end of the Elm Avenue intersection, and a detour takes drivers north on U.S. Highway 6 and then south 1st Avenue.
Barricades and detour signs are in place, and drivers are asked to use caution when detouring or avoid the area if possible.
