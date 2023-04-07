Werner Construction will be removing and replacing asphalt pavement on Fifth Street at the Briggs Avenue and Kerr Avenue intersections with new concrete pavement beginning Monday.
The project boundary will consist of temporary intersection closures for the new concrete work. Warning signs will be installed for traffic control.
Parking won't be allowed at or near the intersections.
Motorists are asked to use available side streets for parking during the project.
The work is expected to be completed in 20 working days, depending on the weather.
The project is funded by the city's half-cent sales tax.
Any questions on this project may be directed to the city of Hastings Engineering Department at 402-462-3665. The public's cooperation during the work is appreciated.
