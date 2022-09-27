Investigation into an officer-involved firearm discharge incident Tuesday afternoon near the Hastings Police Department is under way.
About 12:41 p.m., an incident occurred in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, the block east of the police station at 317 S. Burlington Ave. Details of the incident haven’t been released, but it is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting event.
According to a news release from HPD, no injuries were reported during the incident and there are no safety concerns for the public.
The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services, which includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, has been asked to investigate the incident. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has been designated as the lead investigating agency.
The public is encouraged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
