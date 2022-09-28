Officials released additional details about an officer-involved shooting incident Tuesday afternoon near the Hastings Police Department.

A news release issued by the department noted that multiple officers were involved in the incident that occurred about 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The location is on the block east of the Hastings Police Department, and about a block around the location was blocked off Tuesday as officers investigated.

0
0
0
0
0