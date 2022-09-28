Officials released additional details about an officer-involved shooting incident Tuesday afternoon near the Hastings Police Department.
A news release issued by the department noted that multiple officers were involved in the incident that occurred about 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The location is on the block east of the Hastings Police Department, and about a block around the location was blocked off Tuesday as officers investigated.
Details of events leading up to the incident haven’t been released, but it is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.
Two officers fired their weapons during the incident, but no injuries were reported.
The Nebraska State Patrol took one involved suspect into custody on unrelated felony warrants. There were no safety concerns for the public, the release stated.
The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services, which includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, has been asked to investigate the incident. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department has been designated as the lead investigating agency.
SCALES will conduct a thorough criminal investigation on the totality of the incident.
HPD will conduct an internal review of the officers’ actions in accordance with department policy.
