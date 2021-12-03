The low bid for demolition of the 16th Street viaduct came in about $150,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
The city of Hastings received five bids, which were opened Thursday afternoon at the Hastings City Building. Members of the Hastings City Council will act on the demolition contract at their Dec. 13 meeting.
United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, was the low bidder with a bid of $1,316,473 and no exceptions. The engineer’s estimate for the project, which includes demolition of the 16th Street viaduct along with associated grading, construction of a new 16th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas avenues, sidewalks and parking areas, was $1,464,140.
A few city officials were on hand as well as Matt Rief with engineering group Olsson and representatives from most of the bidders. City Clerk Kim Jacobitz opened each bid, and Director of Engineering Lee Vrooman read the bond aloud as well as the bid bond and whether there were exceptions.
Vrooman said he was happy to see five bids.
“We’ll have to evaluate the bids to see exactly how it falls out, but we’re very happy with the price and the number of bids,” he said.
Bidding instructions state that the contract, if awarded, will be awarded to the contractor with the lowest responsible bid for the project.
Rief said for United Contractors, the evaluation includes double-checking the bid form.
Everything goes by unit cost. The evaluation largely includes making sure the totals are correct.
“It makes it easier when there are no exceptions,” Vrooman said. “If there was exceptions then we’d have to evaluate each exception to see if we would accept that or if we would have to have a conversation with the contractor.”
According to the bidding instructions, the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
Liquidated damages include $500 per calendar day past the final completion date and $1,500 per day for railroad flagging that exceeds the maximum 20-day limit.
The estimated cost for the Union Pacific Railroad’s participation in the project is $80,000 for engineering and inspection, plus $1,400 per day for 20 days for flagging.
Other bids were:
- $6,320,879 from Blessing Construction of Kearney
- $2,227,156 from JJK Construction of Ceresco
- $2,129,494 from Myers Construction of Broken Bow
- $1,713,824 from The Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island
