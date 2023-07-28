People with tax questions can get answers face-to-face with Internal Revenue Service representatives next week at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
The IRS is holding a Community Assistance Visit from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday at the library.
Christopher Miller, an IRS spokesperson for Nebraska, said the visit is part of a larger effort under way to transform the IRS and improve service to taxpayers as part of the new Strategic Operating Plan.
“The IRS is expanding in-person service and meeting taxpayers where they are, particularly those in underserved and rural communities,” he said.
The IRS will set up a temporary Taxpayer Assistance Center to give taxpayers from Hastings and neighboring communities an opportunity to meet face-to-face with IRS representatives.
Available services will include:
- Account inquiries (help with letters, notices and levies on wages or bank account)
- Adjustments (changes to tax account information or payments)
- Basic tax law assistance (answers related to individual Federal Tax Returns)
- Payment arrangements. Because this is a temporary location, IRS assistors cannot accept payments of any kind. Taxpayers are encouraged to make payments online.
- Authentication of taxpayer identities as part of the Taxpayer Protection Program (TPP)
- Transcripts and tax forms (order only)
- Information on IRS.gov resources and tools
To make an appointment during the three-day event, people can call 615-250-5327. However, taxpayers can also walk in to receive assistance. To get help, taxpayers must bring current state or government issued photo identification and any relevant letters or notices they received from the IRS, plus any requested documents.
The IRS also welcomes tax professionals, lawyers and preparers and their clients to work account-related issues.
Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.
Hastings is one of eight select cities across the country where the IRS is holding Community Assistance Visits through October to try to reach out to taxpayers where they are in ways that work best for them.
Hastings was selected, in part, based on its distance to the closest permanent IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, located about 100 miles away in Lincoln.
Previous events were in Paris, Texas and Alpena, Michigan.
After Hastings, the IRS plans to hold community assistance visits in Twin Falls, Idaho; Juneau, Alaska; Lihue, Hawaii; Baker City, Oregon and Gallup, New Mexico.
Funding for the outreach was made available through the Inflation Reduction Act.
In addition to Community Assistance Visits, Miller said, the IRS has added special Saturday service at IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers, as well as adding hundreds of employees to centers across the nation. They have reopened or opened 35 local TAC offices since last year, including reopening the IRS center in Lincoln this summer.
“The IRS is working toward interacting with taxpayers in the ways that work best for them on the phone, in person and online,” he said. “We hope to see people there.”
