Returning this year to highlight the holidays, Heartwell Park Luminary Night is planned for tonight, Dec. 18.
Hundreds of glowing luminaries will line the porches, walkways and sidewalks of Heartwell Park residences. Neighbors will begin placing luminaries at dusk, and they will be displayed throughout the evening.
Event organizers Matt, Kaleena and Vivian Fong provided 20 luminary bags and tea lights to every house encircling Heartwell Park, along Forest Boulevard and Lake Side Boulevard.
“The holiday season is all about family, friends and sharing with neighbors, so our goal is to extend that holiday spirit to others in the community by once again presenting Luminary Night in Heartwell Park,” said Matt Fong. “After the remarkable success of past years’ events, we’re excited to continue this annual tradition.”
The community is invited to drive through the park and view the display.
“We see this as a gift to our neighborhood and to the community overall. It’s just a nice way to bring people together and celebrate the beauty of the holidays,” Fong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.