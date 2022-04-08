The Hastings High School Jobs for America’s Graduates program is in its second year of helping students work on job skills, life skills and college preparation.
JAG instructor Kate Tomaszkiewicz gave an update about the program during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday.
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider reminded board members that Tomaszkiewicz isn’t an employee of the district, but a JAG employee.
“But she is absolutely very much a part of the senior high staff,” Schneider said. “This is an exciting program.”
Tomaszkiewicz works with sophomore through senior students on job skills, life skills and creating an individual career path for each student within the program.
JAG is project-based. Students do tons of group work and hands-on activities.
Part of JAG is the Career Association. Students formed campaign teams to elect the students they saw as good leaders.
Elected leaders create an agenda called a plan of work that is implemented throughout the school year.
“It is a great thing the JAG program offers to students,” Tomaszkiewicz said. “It is completely student-led.”
Tomaszkiewicz facilitates it.
Mayor Corey Stutte taught the students how to run a campaign.
New to JAG this year is the College of the Month program.
Students told Tomaszkiewicz the colleges they were interested in learning about.
Admission office representatives talk to the students about what is unique about the program, why students should go there, and scholarship opportunities.
Also, throughout this school year, students have been working on gaining confidence in themselves as well as in their job readiness.
Through “Get that job!”, students are writing resumes and cover letters, learning how to interview and how to be professional.
At the beginning of the year 14 students had part-time jobs.
A few weeks ago that number was up to 26 who were currently employed.
That number now is nearly 30.
Tomaszkiewicz has seven 15-year-olds with jobs.
“I think what’s great is they feel confident and they know what to do,” she said. “When they come back and they say ‘I got an interview’ or ‘They hired me’ it’s a really big win.”
JAG is a multiyear program.
“Once they come in we really want them to stay with us,” Tomaszkiewicz said.
About 20 students are returning next year.
There are 35 students enrolled so far.
“That means they are bringing in their friends and their family and they are saying, ‘Hey, join JAG,’ ” she said.
She has room for 50 students.
To get into JAG, students must talk to their counselor or Tomaszkiewicz. She interviews the students and talks to them about goals.
“Is there something they want to get out of the program?” she said. “I look for need, want and benefit. If they can tell me all three of those things, I say, ‘Welcome to the program.’ ”
JAG provides a year of follow-up for graduated students starting in June. Tomaszkiewicz has monthly contact to talk about plans.
“I offer support, guidance, all kinds of things,” she said. “It could be through a text message, a phone call, an email, whatever they need.”
Students have her phone number and email address.
She has been a reference for a lot of jobs and scholarships.
