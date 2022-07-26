Jeff Janda
Jeff Janda, the new principal at Watson Elementary, is photographed July 25 at the school.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Tweak as necessary.”

These are some of the ideas Jeff Janda brings to his new role as principal at Watson Elementary School. The 47-year-old educator takes over for Dave Barrett, who served as interim building principal for most of the 2021-22 academic year.

