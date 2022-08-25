After a long break related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses are preparing to resume their door-to-door outreach ministry, the religion’s national office announced in a news release.
Members of the organization will begin stopping by residences effective Sept. 1 after a 2 ½-year hiatus prompted by public health concerns.
The decision to resume door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic, in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in 13,000 U.S. congregations.
Kingdom Halls, which are the organization’s houses of worship, reopened April 1. Witnessing in public places resumed May 31, and in-person conventions are being planned for 2023.
A public relations representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses confirmed the resumption of door-to-door visits will occur in Hastings and the surrounding area as well as in the rest of the United States.
The move coincides with a global campaign by Jehovah’s Witnesses to distribute a recently released interactive Bible study program that is available in many languages at no cost to recipients.
Dennis Fiedler of Grand Island, who has been part of the door-to-door ministry for more than 40 years, was quoted in the news release saying he looks forward to hitting the streets once again.
“I’ve missed the people,” Fiedler said. “It will be good to get back and let people know that we do care about them. We love our neighbors very much.
Fiedler’s wife, Dolly, also has been involved in the ministry for more than four decades.
“I’m hoping to have more discussions with people,” Dolly Fiedler said. “I’m looking forward to helping people see what the Bible says.”
The suspension of public ministry was unprecedented in the history of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who had been going door-to-door for more than a century and were undeterred by the Great Depression, two world wars and various periods of global unrest.
Since the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been meeting virtually and reaching out to their communities through letters, telephone calls and virtual Bible studies.
The organization’s news release says that with meetings conducted virtually, meeting attendance and congregation membership has grown. Worldwide, more than 400,000 newly baptized individuals joined the religion’s 120,000 congregations in the first two years of the pandemic.
Now, however, the time has come for a return to in-person interactions.
“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again — person to person, face to face. It’s not the only way that we preach, but it has historically been the most effective way to deliver our message of comfort and hope.”
The new interactive Bible study program comes in the form of a book or online publication or as an embedded feature within the organization’s free mobile app, JW Library. It was released in late 2020 and combines text, video, illustrations and digital worksheets to serve users of all ages.
More information about Jehovah’s Witnesses history, beliefs and activities is available at jw.org.
