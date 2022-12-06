While devoting the majority of his life to music, Hastings conductor/director/educator Byron Jensen learned he had a few things in common with some of his musical mentors and heroes.
Jensen, 66, figures he’s been smack in the middle of at least 5,000 musical performances since high school — the majority of them with baton in hand — influencing countless musicians while instilling a deep and abiding appreciation for music in listeners of all ages for nearly half a century.
As Deb, his wife of 43 years, once reminded him, his career as a distinguished professor of music at Hastings College, bell choir director at First Presbyterian and conductor of Hastings Symphony Orchestra has made an impact on far more lives than he’ll ever know or imagine.
“Deb and I were discussing a story that came out about how much the Beatles music has touched, influenced and inspired people, and I said, ‘Boy, I wish I could have done something as significant,’ “ he said. “She just looked at me and said, ‘You have. You’ve had an amazing career, reaching out to people for decades.’
“I hope I have been a blessing in my own provincial communities through schools, churches and orchestras and brought joy to lots of people. Teaching was kind of a calling; I was never going to work — I was going to school to keep learning and ‘rub elbows’ with some of the greatest composers who ever lived.”
In an unfortunate twist of fate, it was hearing loss — a condition also visited upon perhaps the most prolific composer of them all, Ludwig van Beethoven — that largely prompted Jensen’s decision to retire from his conducting role at HSO after 20 years with the orchestra. His final performance as conductor will be in support of a vocal concert to be given by his son, baritone/bass soloist Nathan Jensen, at 3 p.m. April 23, 2023, at the Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave.
“It was just something I was always pretty good at,” he said of music performance and instruction. “The old saying is, ‘Find something you’re good at, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ One of the reasons I’m stepping away from HSO as conductor is that I’m stuck in a musical generation of this style of music, mostly classical-romantic period music, and there is a lot of other great music out there. I just don’t feel I’m the one that can take that music and bring it to a good musical result at this point in my life.
“The other reason is I have experienced some hearing loss. It is getting more and more difficult for me to hear the acoustical sound of the note, especially when it gets really high. I just don’t feel comfortable with that anymore and made the preemptive decision to retire before it becomes too much of a problem.”
Maintaining a standard of excellence in all his musical endeavors remains a top priority, one shared by more than a few of his HSO contemporaries. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit that drives them all to be the best they can be from one performance to the next.
“I take pride in the level of musicianship that this group has performed at under my baton,” Jensen said.”It’s easy to take credit for a lot of stuff as conductor, but really the credit goes to the musicians and their capacity to play.”
His plan is to continue directing the bell choir at Hastings College, a position that generated numerous performance trips across the United States through the years.
He intends — if the fates allow — to eventually return to performing with HSO in some capacity. Though once a gifted tuba player, his most likely role would be in the string section on bass, where he began his run with HSO two decades ago.
“I am very proud of the 20 years I’ve been with this group,” he said. “We have maintained a solid group of musicians and in all that time continued to do six concerts a year. We hit some lean years where budgets became very tight for us, but we worked through that, made some modifications, and got more donors and grant organizations involved to help us get through.”
As the youngest of two children born in Cozad to Claudina Jensen, Byron was raised by her in Scottsbluff from age 3. It was her purchase of a piano, one he still owns today, that opened his eyes and ears to music.
Taking piano lessons at 75 cents a lesson, he later played trumpet and guitar in grade school before deciding upon a career in music in 10th grade while attending Minatare High School 10 miles east of Scottsbluff.
He credits William French, then the band director in Minatare, for laying out his musical path before him.
“ ‘I’ll tell you what you’re going to do,’ “ Jensen said French told him. “ ‘You’re going to go to Nebraska Wesleyan College, then transfer to University of Northern Colorado.’ It seemed like a good plan, so that’s what I did.”
It was while performing with the cover band, The New Generation, in college as bassist that he became enamored with jazz music, a genre that would have a profound effect on how he viewed both music and musical composition. His involvement in the production of Handel’s “Messiah” as a student at Nebraska Wesleyan later would prepare him for directing several “Messiah” productions at Hastings College.
That both of Jensen’s children, son Nathan and daughter Hannah Jensen-Heitmann, have careers in music further illustrates just how vital music has been to the Jensen family for generations.
From Jensen’s first teaching assignment as a K-12 vocal and instrumental music teacher at Banner County Schools in Harrisburg from 1979-84 to his years on staff at University of Ottawa in Kansas and Hastings College, his focus on making and teaching music never wavered, he said. His hope is to continue to support HSO and perhaps assist area high school band directors in the pit going forward.
Other pursuits he plans to address in retirement include finishing some of his many half-written orchestral scores and spending more time on the golf course and with family.
“l don’t see my involvement with music dissipating anytime soon,” he said. “It’s been a very full and complete life that has connected me with a world of contemporary composers and guest soloists that are amazing talented musicians and human beings. There has not been anyone I’ve regretted working with.”
