MANKATO, Kan. — John Deere tractors and equipment will be in the spotlight at the 43rd annual Jewell County Historical Society antique Farm Machinery and Threshing Bee here Saturday and Sunday.
The event runs both days in the Mankato City Park along U.S. Highway 36.
Daily parades; antique tractor pulls; gasoline engines; games; and demonstrations of steam threshing, blacksmithing, horseshoeing, steam saw mill operation, ropemaking, corn shelling and a two-man crosscut competition will be part of the action. A kids’ pedal pull is planned for Saturday only.
A flea market and craft show, treasure tank and food offerings also are planned. Breakfast will be served both mornings.
The Peterson Farm Brothers, a musical group that celebrates agriculture, will perform at 10 a.m. Saturday with a meet-and-greet to follow.
The band Kill Creek Rising will play for a free Saturday evening dance in the park sponsored by the Mankato Chamber of Commerce. The firemen’s beer garden will be open from noon to midnight Saturday, with supper served by Anteaques.
Roger Cooper, Kenny Rhea and local talent will be part of the Sunday morning worship service that starts 9 a.m.
Saturday activities for children and youth will include free swimming throughout the day at the city pool and bounce houses in the park.
To learn more, contact Jack Alcorn at 308-224-5417 or Delvin Hanson at 785-738-7414.
