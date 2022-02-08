MANKATO, Kan. — A Jewell County deputy sheriff was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home here early Monday morning by a fellow officer responding to emergency calls about a domestic disturbance, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.
Colton Koch, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early morning hours, KBI said in a news release. The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance about 2:40 a.m., and KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team arrived overnight to investigate.
In the news release, KBI said the investigation shows that early Monday morning at around 2:05 and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different subjects inside a residence at 507 E. Madison St. Both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress.
A deputy sheriff responded to the address and found Koch had been shot.
Koch served with the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for about 2 ½ years.
No further details of the incident or ongoing investigation have been divulged, but the news release characterized the incident as suspicious in nature. An autopsy was to be performed.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips also can be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
