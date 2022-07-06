MANKATO, Kan. — The 2022 Jewell County Fair is under way here through Sunday, following the theme “Country Pride County Wide.”

Events began Tuesday at the Mankato Community Center with judging of 4-H and Open Class static exhibits and a bake sale.

The action moved to the fairgrounds Wednesday with check-in of more exhibits at the Quonset. Thursday also is a check-in day.

The fair has added a midway carnival for this year, with Ozark Amusements Carnival in operation Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here’s the rest of the packed schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Friday

8 a.m.: Horse show, horse arena

12:30 p.m.: Poultry and rabbit show, poultry barn, followed by pet show

4-8 p.m.: Adventure Lab (learning activity)

4:30 p.m.: Beef show, covered arena

7 p.m.: Ranch horse trail, horse arena

8:30 p.m.: Horse show speed events

Saturday

8 a.m.: Swine show, covered arena, followed by sheep and goat show 60 minutes after the swine show concludes.

2 p.m: Livestock judging contest for 4-H and FFA participants, covered arena

3-7 p.m.: Adventure Lab

4-7 p.m.: Bouncy house/water slides jousting or climbing wall

4:30 p.m.: Catch-an-animal, covered arena

5 p.m.: Sanctioned pedal tractor pull (registration begins 4:15 p.m.)

6 p.m.: Sheep/bull riding, horse arena

8 p.m.: Beer garden and dance to music by Jared “Pete” Gile, covered arena

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Round robin showmanship contest, covered arena

2 p.m.: Animal exhibits released

2-4 p.m.: Fun swim, Mankato City Pool

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Quonset exhibits released

6 p.m.: Public fashion revue and awards program, sale barn

7 p.m.: Livestock premium sale, sale barn

