MANKATO, Kan. — The 2022 Jewell County Fair is under way here through Sunday, following the theme “Country Pride County Wide.”
Events began Tuesday at the Mankato Community Center with judging of 4-H and Open Class static exhibits and a bake sale.
The action moved to the fairgrounds Wednesday with check-in of more exhibits at the Quonset. Thursday also is a check-in day.
The fair has added a midway carnival for this year, with Ozark Amusements Carnival in operation Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Here’s the rest of the packed schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday
8 a.m.: Horse show, horse arena
12:30 p.m.: Poultry and rabbit show, poultry barn, followed by pet show
4-8 p.m.: Adventure Lab (learning activity)
4:30 p.m.: Beef show, covered arena
7 p.m.: Ranch horse trail, horse arena
8:30 p.m.: Horse show speed events
Saturday
8 a.m.: Swine show, covered arena, followed by sheep and goat show 60 minutes after the swine show concludes.
2 p.m: Livestock judging contest for 4-H and FFA participants, covered arena
3-7 p.m.: Adventure Lab
4-7 p.m.: Bouncy house/water slides jousting or climbing wall
4:30 p.m.: Catch-an-animal, covered arena
5 p.m.: Sanctioned pedal tractor pull (registration begins 4:15 p.m.)
6 p.m.: Sheep/bull riding, horse arena
8 p.m.: Beer garden and dance to music by Jared “Pete” Gile, covered arena
Sunday
12:30 p.m.: Round robin showmanship contest, covered arena
2 p.m.: Animal exhibits released
2-4 p.m.: Fun swim, Mankato City Pool
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Quonset exhibits released
6 p.m.: Public fashion revue and awards program, sale barn
7 p.m.: Livestock premium sale, sale barn
