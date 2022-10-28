The case of a 30-year-old Hastings man accused of starting a fire at LandMark Implement has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Mitchell Linder of 1923 W. Sixth St. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Adams County Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over the case to the district court.
Linder faces charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief.
Second-degree arson is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Criminal mischief, intentional property damage with a value more than $5,000, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According the arrest affidavit, investigators had determined the July 13 LandMark Implement fire was arson and found that Linder, an employee of the John Deere dealership, was the last person in the building prior to the fire.
Police interviewed Linder when he was arrested on Aug. 18 and he said he started a box on fire about 8:06 p.m., but put it out and left. He came back about 9:20 p.m. and ignited the box again and left the building. The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. and caused an estimated $6 million in damage before firefighters from the area got the blaze under control about 3 a.m.
