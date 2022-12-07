Dave Johnson will remain on the Adams Central Board of Education by a margin of two votes, according to results of an automatic recount released by election officials Wednesday.
Only a handful of votes separated the candidates for third place in the race, both incumbents, which necessitated a recount. Four candidates were vying for three available seats on the board.
In the final totals, incumbent David Johnson obtained 1,222 total votes and incumbent Greg Mucklow received 1,220 votes.
The Adams County Canvassing Board met Wednesday to oversee the recount in Adams County, with the recounted vote totals then added to the results in Clay County.
There were no votes cast in the contest in Hall County, which also has land in the school district.
Adams County Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas said there was an automatic recount due to the vote totals being so close. Thomas said the results are official since the canvassing board oversaw the process.
The recount also included the first- and second-place winners of the contest.
Incumbent Tim O’Dey received the most votes with 1,479, and challenger Derek Uhrmacher got 1,316 votes.
Vote totals on Election Day made it clear that there would be a change on the board.
In unofficial results from Nov. 8, O’Dey received a total of 1,477 between the Adams and Clay counties. Uhrmacher had 1,314 total votes — nearly 100 more than the remaining incumbents.
In the unofficial tally, Johnson obtained a total of 1,222 votes, and Mucklow received 1,218 votes.
