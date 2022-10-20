A district judge will consider whether there is enough evidence to allow additional charges against a 31-year-old Roseland man accused of firing a rifle through a door in the direction of a neighbor.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar took the case against Brock M. Grabill under advisement Wednesday following a preliminary hearing.
Grabill faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the case.
The charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm had been dismissed by a county judge in Adams County Court on July 18. Prosecutors later filed the charge directly in Adams County District Court, necessitating a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause existed for the charge.
In the original case, Grabill faces charges of terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Grabill’s neighbors in Roseland reported to deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that Grabill had fired a rifle at a neighbor on July 2.
Matt Schwartz told deputies that he had been watching fireworks at a holiday block party involving alcohol with his wife, Jessica. During the evening, there had been a text conversation between Jessica and Grabill about somebody being at the party. Then, Grabill sent Jessica a photo of an assault rifle.
Jessica was scared by the photo, and Matt went across the street to talk to Grabill about it. He knocked at the door several times, but Grabill didn’t answer.
Schwartz said he saw Grabill through a window as he bent over to pick up an object. Schwartz moved to the side of the door as Grabill fired the rifle several times.
Grabill told deputies that he had gone home after the fireworks show where he had been drinking. He said he had been texting another friend and started to fall asleep when he heard knocking on the door.
Grabill told deputies he heard someone knocking at the door and threatening to kill him. He was scared and picked up his rifle. He said the knocking continued and he thought someone was trying to get through the door, so he fired the weapon seven times.
Sgt. Gary Reed testified he saw seven holes that penetrated the fiberglass front door of the residence and the glass storm door.
Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck testified he found four holes he believed to have been caused by the bullets across the street on the west side of a house occupied by Roger Zubrod, which faces Grabill’s front door. Examining the interior of the house, Mauck found two holes that in a wall between a bedroom and living room, but did not find any bullet remains.
Wednesday’s preliminary hearing focused on the occupied residence.
Assistant Adams County Attorney Dale Callahan argued that since Grabill fired the weapon and it caused damage to an occupied residence, the charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm is applicable.
Grabill’s attorney, Charly James, argued that intent is an element that must be proven for the charge and Grabill couldn’t have intended to strike Zubrod’s home through a closed door. He said Grabill only intended to scare away whoever was knocking at his door, not strike the neighboring home.
“There is no evidence he intended to shoot into the house,” James said. “You have to show at a minimum that there was that specific intent.”
Farquhar took the case under advisement, giving the attorneys a week to provide briefs addressing the issue of intent. He will issue a ruling after reviewing the evidence and arguments.
The judge scheduled a status hearing in the case for Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
