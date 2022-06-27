A judge is considering whether to suppress evidence collected in the March arrest of former Fillmore County Sheriff Steve Julich for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Seward County Judge C. Jo Petersen has taken the case under advisement following a hearing on a motion to suppress evidence Monday in Seward County Court in Seward. The judge will render a decision at a later time.
In a motion to suppress evidence filed June 8, Julich asked to exclude evidence collected in his statements, his arrest and the search of his vehicle.
Julich argues any statements he made while in custody, subject to custodial interrogation, were not voluntary and/or given after Julich had been arrested.
He claims that he was arrested without probable cause for DUI.
He argues the search of his vehicle was done without a warrant or valid exception to the warrant requirement.
Julich faces one charge of DUI.
According to the arrest affidavit, Julich was involved in a single-vehicle crash March 20 in Seward County.
Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and detected an odor of alcohol on Julich. Julich’s vehicle had gone off the roadway and struck a tree in the ditch. It was still running and in gear when deputies arrived.
Julich, the sole occupant of the vehicle, declined to submit to field sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and refused a blood alcohol test, as well.
Julich, a 17-year officer with the department, was appointed sheriff by the Fillmore County Board of Supervisors in December 2021. He was completing the unexpired term of longtime Sheriff Bill Burgess, who retired.
Julich filed for the Republican primary election to continue serving in the position but was defeated by longtime Deputy Sheriff Steve Roemmich in May.
The Nebraska Signal newspaper in Geneva reported the Fillmore County Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 on June 2 to rescind Julich’s appointment as sheriff and terminate his employment.
The vote to fire Julich followed executive sessions of the board on May 27 and June 2, the Nebraska Signal reported. Julich attended the second of three executive sessions that were part of a special meeting of the board on June 2.
