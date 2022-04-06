A district court judge Wednesday denied a request for a temporary injunction to stop the city from demolishing the 16th Street viaduct.
In a pair of orders filed Wednesday, Adams County District Judge Terri Harder rendered decisions on requests for a temporary injunction and a writ of mandamus that would force the city to hold a special election.
Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norman Sheets, chief petitioners for a referendum on the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct, asked the judge to intervene as signs of work preparation can be seen at the bridge.
The city filed a lawsuit against the petitioners in Adams County District Court challenging the referendum.
Two motions were filed Monday, and Harder heard arguments on the motions Tuesday.
The first filing was a motion for interlocutory injunction, asking for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to prevent the city from destroying the viaduct until the lawsuit is resolved and the question of its destruction is decided by the citizens of Hastings at a special election.
The second filing was a writ of mandamus, which requested ordering the city to place the viaduct referendum on the ballot for special election.
Harder denied both motions.
In the order for injunction, Harder noted that the statute requires two items to obtain a temporary injunction: a likelihood of success on the merits and the possibility that the acts sought to be restrained would cause irreparable harm during the pendency of the litigation.
“Based on the record, the Court cannot conclude that there is a likelihood that the Defendants will be successful on the merits,” she wrote. “Since the Defendants have failed to prove the likelihood of success on the merits, it is not necessary for the Court to address any other factors.”
In her second order, Harder noted that a writ of mandamus may not be issued in a case where there is a plain and adequate remedy in the ordinary course of law. Harder said the remedy in this case would be a determination on the defendants’ counterclaim for declaratory judgment. Accordingly, the court didn’t issue a writ of mandamus.
The city filed the lawsuit on March 2, the day after the City Council voted to have the Adams County Election Commissioner verify the 3,610 signatures collected in the referendum effort.
The city claims the referendum fails to specify what measure would be reversed and certain actions from the Hastings City Council aren’t subject to referendum.
The petitioners, all members of the nonprofit group Hastings Citizens with a Voice, filed an answer and counterclaim to the lawsuit on March 18. The city has 30 days from that filing to submit an answer to the counterclaim.
The Citizens say the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct is a measure that is subject to referendum. As to the specific measure, the Citizens assert the petition speaks for itself.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
The Hastings Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to Mayor Corey Stutte and members of the Hastings City Council asking about the reasons for deciding to demolish the bridge and for declining to wait in light of the pending referendum. Stutte and council members Ginny Skutnik and Shawn Hartmann responded to the Tribune’s outreach but refrained from commenting due to the pending litigation.
