The case against a 20-year-old Hastings resident accused of being an accessory to an unlawful shooting in June has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over the case against Landon D. Moretti, whose last known address was 316 E. Sixth St., on Wednesday after a preliminary hearing.
Moretti faces a charge of being an accessory to a felony, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Officers with the Hastings Police Department testified they were called to the the 1900 block of West Third Street on June 14 in response to shots being fired about 11:43 p.m.
Sgt. Kyle Williamson testified that four spent shell casings were found near the intersection of West Lawn Avenue and Third Street.
Officer Amanda Scott testified she spoke with three witnesses in the case, each of whom had been outside at the time.
Scott said Logan Kennedy told her that he saw a white Cadillac Moretti is known to drive arrive at the intersection. Moments later, the headlights turned off and multiple gunshots came from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Biancye Vondal told Scott that she felt one of the bullets whiz by her right shoulder.
Scott testified she located the suspect vehicle at 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 247.
Detective Josh Onken testified he found a bullet fragment in the second-floor walkway of one of the apartment buildings. He believes the trajectory of the bullet is consistent with Vondal’s statement that the projectile nearly struck her.
Onken also reviewed video surveillance footage from a home in the area. On the video, he could see a white Cadillac stop at the intersection, its headlights turn off and then two muzzle flashes from the passenger’s side of the vehicle toward the apartments.
Two more shots came from the passenger side of the vehicle as it fled the scene along the 300 block of West Lawn Avenue.
Detective Sara Mann testified she interviewed Moretti about the incident following his arrest. He denied involvement in the shooting and claimed to have been at a friend’s house all evening. He said he had been the only one driving the Cadillac that day.
Mann also interviewed Patrick Malesker, who had been seen by the witnesses in the area shortly before the shooting. Mann testified Malesker told her he was angry with Tyler Kennedy and Michael Keffer because they had taken $100 from a friend and were supposed to provide marijuana, but never did.
Malesker said he was driving around with Ashanti Mohlman and they saw Logan Kennedy and others in the 300 block of West Lawn Avenue. He wanted to fight them to get revenge, but was outnumbered so he left.
Mann testified Malesker indicated Moretti was the driver and Jayvone Lipscomb fired shots at the group.
“He said they weren’t trying to hit anyone, just scare them,” Mann said.
Onken testified video footage at the Maryland Living Center, 724 W. Seventh St., showed Lipscomb exiting a white Cadillac about three minutes after the shooting. Lipscomb appeared to be carrying something and entered his apartment alone.
Video also showed that no one else entered Lipscomb’s apartment between the time HPD officers arrested him about 5 a.m. on June 15 and when police searched the area the following day.
During the search, officers located a 40-caliber pistol and ammunition hidden in a ceiling panel. Onken said the ammunition matched the casings found at the shooting scene.
Deputy Adams County Attorney Cassie Baldwin asked that the case be bound over to the district court.
“Mr. Moretti reported he was the only one driving the vehicle,” she said.
Mitchell Stehlik, a Grand Island attorney representing Moretti, argued that there wasn’t overwhelming evidence in the case.
He reminded the judge that none of the witnesses saw Moretti, only a vehicle that was similar to his. No witness or video provided the license plate number or other specifics of the vehicle.
Lipscomb, 18, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, discharge of a firearm near a building and two counts of terroristic threats.
His case was bound over on July 14 after a preliminary hearing.
Use of a firearm in a felony and discharge of a firearm near a building are each a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Attempted second-degree murder is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
