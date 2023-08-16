Hastings police cruiser
The case against a 20-year-old Hastings resident accused of being an accessory to an unlawful shooting in June has been sent to the Adams County District Court.

Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over the case against Landon D. Moretti, whose last known address was 316 E. Sixth St., on Wednesday after a preliminary hearing.

