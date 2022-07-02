Juniata church plans

anniversary social

JUNIATA — To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Juniata Community Church will welcome everyone to a free cake and ice cream social July 9 during Juniata Days 2022.

The congregation was founded in July 1872. The church stands at 900 N. Platte Ave.

The social will follow the Juniata Days parade, which begins at 9 a.m., and continue until 1 p.m. Those attending can enjoy the treats and receive a gift.

The event also will include a raffle drawing for a newly built, two-seater deck bench. Tickets will be available at the social.

The congregation is planning another, larger anniversary celebration in August.

Northeast Community College commencement

The following Tribland residents were among more than 840 individuals who graduated in spring 2022 from Northeast Community College in Norfolk:

Associate of Arts

Hastings: Julio Carreto Lopez, Sara Pedroza

Associate of Science

Doniphan: Brandy Happold

Hastings: Brittney Blair, Naomi Pedroza

Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture

Agronomy

Franklin: Colby Ingram

Shickley: Samuel Margheim

Diversified Agriculture

Exeter: Caleb Horne

Associate of Applied Science

Diesel Technology

Hebron: Hayden Luttrell

Drafting

Hastings: Isaac Benal

Electrical Construction and Control

Franklin: Saxson Rose

Utility Line

Hebron: Gabriel Haase

Certificate in Media Production

Exeter: Clint Oldehoeft

Geneva: Jordan Stephens

0
0
0
0
0