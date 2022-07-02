Juniata church plans
anniversary social
JUNIATA — To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Juniata Community Church will welcome everyone to a free cake and ice cream social July 9 during Juniata Days 2022.
The congregation was founded in July 1872. The church stands at 900 N. Platte Ave.
The social will follow the Juniata Days parade, which begins at 9 a.m., and continue until 1 p.m. Those attending can enjoy the treats and receive a gift.
The event also will include a raffle drawing for a newly built, two-seater deck bench. Tickets will be available at the social.
The congregation is planning another, larger anniversary celebration in August.
Northeast Community College commencement
The following Tribland residents were among more than 840 individuals who graduated in spring 2022 from Northeast Community College in Norfolk:
Associate of Arts
Hastings: Julio Carreto Lopez, Sara Pedroza
Associate of Science
Doniphan: Brandy Happold
Hastings: Brittney Blair, Naomi Pedroza
Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture
Agronomy
Franklin: Colby Ingram
Shickley: Samuel Margheim
Diversified Agriculture
Exeter: Caleb Horne
Associate of Applied Science
Diesel Technology
Hebron: Hayden Luttrell
Drafting
Hastings: Isaac Benal
Electrical Construction and Control
Franklin: Saxson Rose
Utility Line
Hebron: Gabriel Haase
Certificate in Media Production
Exeter: Clint Oldehoeft
Geneva: Jordan Stephens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.