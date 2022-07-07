JUNIATA — The 2022 celebration of Juniata Days here opens with fireworks Friday at dark at the Juniata ballfield.
Events continue throughout the day Saturday with a morning parade and many other activities, concluding with evening live entertainment in the beer garden on main street.
Here's the schedule:
9 a.m.: Parade
After parade: Free cake and ice cream social at Juniata Community Church celebrating the congregation's 150th anniversary this summer
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Craft/vendor show at Adams Central Early Childhood Center
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Car/antique tractor/bike show in memory of Chuck Janssen, Plainsman Steakhouse. Registration begins 9:30 a.m.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Kids' inflatables and activities in the park
Throughout day: Ice cream and snow cone vendors open
Throughout day: Cornhole tournament inside beer garden
Throughout day: Raffle tickets for sale, with proceeds to benefit village of Juniata
5:30 p.m.: Barbecue feed at Juniata fire hall following daylong barbecue cook-off. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
Starting 8:30 p.m.: Music by Tim Zach in the beer garden
