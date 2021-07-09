JUNIATA — Back in spring 1871, a group of settlers from Michigan built a cluster of houses in the middle of Section 12, Juniata Township, Adams County, to form the nucleus of the new village of Juniata.
According to “Adams County: The Story” by Dorothy Weyer Creigh (1972), the men of the “Michigan Colony” had come to the area with assistance from the Burlington railroad, which was preparing to build lines through the area and needed towns established to attract more settlers.
Those original settlers — Adna H. Bowen, Samuel L. Brass, brothers Titus and R.D. Babcock, and Isaac Stark and his son, John — built wooden houses of boards hauled from Grand Island. They eventually went on to file homestead claims in the area, but not before helping to found the town that would become the early-day Adams County seat.
This weekend, the Juniata community will mark the 150th anniversary of that long-ago founding, gathering to celebrate Juniata Days 2021.
The festivities get under way Friday with fireworks at dark on the Juniata west ballfield.
Saturday activities begin with a parade at 9 a.m. and end with a beer garden and live music by Whiskey Bent starting at 8:30 p.m.
Other features include:
- All day: Coed softball tournament, Juniata ballfields
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Craft/vendor show, Adams Central Early Childhood Center (formerly Juniata Elementary School)
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Car/antique tractor show outside The Plainsman (registration 10-11 a.m.)
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Kids’ inflatables and activities in the park
- 5:30 p.m.: Barbecue feed following Midwest BBQ Association Cookoff, Juniata Fire Hall (Contestants will check in at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Village Hall. Ribs and brisket will be provided for them to prepare.)
A raffle drawing will feature chances to win a football signed by all three Nebraska Cornhuskers Heisman Trophy winners; a barbecue grill; and $150 cash. All proceeds will be distributed. to the village of Juniata.
