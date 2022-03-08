House fire
JUNIATA — Volunteer firefighters put out a house fire Monday morning in the 1100 block of North Platte Avenue in Juniata.
Juniata Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said the call came in about 2:30 a.m. and about seven volunteer firefighters responded to the call.
The occupants of the home noticed the fire and evacuated safely. There were no injuries reported.
Consbruck said it took about a half hour to put the fire out and it was contained to the exterior of the home. Interior damage appeared to be limited to smoke.
Firefighters determined the blaze to be accidental in nature, caused by a fallen heat lamp on the outside of the house.
Child porn
A 40-year-old Hastings man accused of creating child pornography was sentenced to two years of probation in Adams County District Court.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Christopher Crosier of 806 E. Fourth St. on Feb. 28.
Crosier pleaded no contest Jan. 4 to unlawful intrusion and intentional child abuse.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped one count of creation of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, Crosier allegedly recorded a video with a 14-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity with a 19-year-old man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.