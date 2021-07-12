Juniata man hurt when motorcycle, deer collide
HALL COUNTY — A Juniata man was injured in rural Hall County late Friday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Gary Fullerton, 59, was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.
Friday’s crash on Alda Road about a half-mile north of Rainforth Road — several miles north of Juniata — was reported to authorities at 4:03 p.m.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fullerton had been traveling northbound on a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a deer entered the roadway and was unable to avoid hitting it.
After the impact, Fullerton lost control of the motorcycle and entered the east road ditch.
The Grand Island ambulance responded to the emergency call along with Hall County deputies.
Vehicular homicide
KEARNEY — A Grand Island man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the March crash near Ravenna that killed a Chadron man.
Sergio Tinajero, 26, has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and driving an unregistered vehicle, the Kearney Hub reported.
Investigators have said Tinajero was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it collided with a sport utility vehicle just before 5 a.m. on March 19 at a rural intersection east of Ravenna. A passenger in the SUV, 52-year-old Curtis Deines of Chadron, died at the scene and three others in the SUV were injured.
Party shooting
LINCOLN — A Lincoln man faces second-degree murder and firearms charges after police say he fatally shot another man at a party last month.
Lincoln police said they’ve arrested 26-year-old Shantrel Hickey. They said he was seen firing a gun in the direction of 31-year-old Deontae Abron during a June 12 party in Lincoln around 4 a.m. Abron was shot in the face and died at an Omaha hospital three days later.
Police said a fight broke out at the party, gunshots were fired and people fled the area. Officers said they processed the scene, canvassed the area and obtained video from neighbors, witnesses and businesses. They said they identified Shantrel Hickey and 24-year-old Daqwan Hickey as people who were shooting in the vicinity.
According to police, Daqwan Hickey was seen firing a gun into the air.
Police said they arrested Daqwan Hickey during a traffic stop in Lincoln Tuesday evening. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Shantrel Hickey was arrested a short time later at an apartment and charged with 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Online court records did not list an attorney for either man.
