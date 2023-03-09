JUNIATA — Members of the Juniata Village Board of Trustees set the stage for making park improvements at their meeting Thursday evening.
The board voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance to rezone the area north of the park from urban residential to general commercial. Trustee Katie Kulhanek was absent from the meeting.
Mark Renschler, chairman of the board, said a committee of village residents is exploring ways to improve the park and the zoning change will allow that to occur.
“It’s extremely important to improve our park,” said
The approved ordinance rezones Lots 672 through 683. Lots 672 through 680 currently are the village basketball courts, tennis courts and park. Lots 681 through 683 previously had a house on them that the village had demolished.
According to the village’s zoning application, village officials would like to build a splash pad on a portion of this half block in the future.
“One of the goals of the Village of Juniata Comprehensive Plan is to maintain a well-rounded recreational facility based on the desires of the citizens of the community,” the application read.
The Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing on the application on Monday.
Brad Henrie, a planning commissioner, represented the village of Juniata in the hearing.
Lacy Holliday, a resident neighboring the park, shared concerns about parking and asked that a plan for parking be addressed.
Mike Allen, a planning commissioner, made a motion to recommend approval with the condition that the parking be considered.
Planning commissioners voted 8-0-1 in favor of the motion with Henrie abstaining.
The Juniata village board held a public hearing on the matter Thursday evening, but there was no public comment presented.
The village board approved an ordinance to rezone the property, which is owned by the village in its entirety, and waived the second and third readings of the ordinance.
Jennifer Uldrich said the committee that has been formed to look at the park hopes to redesign it to improve safety.
“The committee is interested in having less kids walking across main street,” she said.
