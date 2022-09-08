Downtown Hastings will be transformed into a two-block-long display of second chances offering repurposed, recycled, vintage, and craft goods for the eighth annual Junk Street outdoor market event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hastings.

Hosted by the Hastings Downtown Center Association, the even brings together more than 40 vendors from across Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and surrounding areas, offering rare and unique treasures that in many cases are fashioned from antique or recycled materials.

