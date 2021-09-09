The Hastings Downtown Center Association is hosting its annual Junk Street this weekend in downtown Hastings.
Junk Street in an outdoor market offering a variety of repurposed, recycled and vintage goods. Admission is free.
The event is scheduled to run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in an area around Second Street and Denver Avenue. A portion of the area will be blocked off from vehicles to allow foot traffic in the area.
Many downtown businesses also offer special deals and sidewalk sales during the event.
For more information, visit www.hastingsdowntown.com.
Symphony season opens Sunday with free outdoor concert
The Hastings Symphony Orchestra will present its first live performance since February 2020 on Sunday with a free concert in the Chautauqua Park Pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue.
Under the direction of Byron Jensen, the orchestra’s conductor and artistic director, the musicians will present a program themed “Celebrating Community.” Starting time is 3 p.m.
Selections are to include “Fanfare for Democracy” by Jim Stephenson, “Summon the Heroes” by John Williams, and “Armed Forces Salute” by Bob Lowden.
The concert opens the orchestra’s 96th performance season. For more information visit https://www.hastingssymphony.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.