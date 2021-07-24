With estimates to build Adams County’s planned justice center now $15 million over budget due to an increase in material costs, the county is looking at alternatives in materials.
Dale Curtis, member of the Adams County Board of Commissioners who is leading the county’s justice center planning effort, said Friday that was the assessment architect Prochaska and Associates of Omaha and contractor Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk shared with him during a meeting on Thursday.
“They had gathered enough information to realize we were $15 million over budget just because of the price increases,” Curtis said.
Most of that increase is related to the cost of steel.
Adams County voters approved during the November 2020 general election a bond not to exceed $38 million for the justice center that will include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
The hope leading up to the election was that construction costs would be a few million dollars less than $38 million.
Curtis said current estimates put the total package at $51 million.
He discussed the change in material costs with other county officials including County Board Chairman Lee Hogan and County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss.
“I have instructed (Prochaska and Beckenhauer) to look at the alternative method of pre-cast concrete for the concrete and the walls and the jails to eliminate steel costs,” Curtis said. “Normally, you can save a lot of money there.”
How much that change would affect costs won’t be known until an upcoming final report on compaction at the site from a geologist.
“We do know the foundation will have to be three to four times sturdier to put concrete versus steel in there,” he said.
Another cost-saving action the county is looking into is whether the facility may be constructed just as a jail — dropping the justice center portion of the project.
Building just a jail was an initial consideration for Adams County and is how the county would have proceeded with a nickel tax had the justice center vote failed in November.
“We don’t know how much it will save by eliminating,” Curtis said of the justice center component. “The most important thing is we have to get those costs of boarding prisoners out, down. This year they took another $400,000 increase in just the jail budget because of it. I was against building just a jail, but I have to set my feelings aside because I have to look out for how much it will cost the taxpayers if we don’t have a jail.”
