Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler appears to be headed to a seat on the Nebraska Public Service Commission after besting longtime District 4 Commissioner Rod Johnson of Sutton in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, with 321 of 348 precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Kamler led Johnson by nearly 8,000 votes, 29,659-21,696.
With those numbers, Kamler’s margin of victory would be 58% to 42%.
Since no members of the Democratic, Libertarian or Legal Marijuana Now political parties are running for the seat, Tuesday’s primary result likely has determined who will hold it for the next six years, starting in January 2023.
Johnson, 64, served 10 years in the Nebraska Legislature, at various times serving as chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources committees, before first being elected to the Public Service Commission in 1992. He was re-elected in 1998, 2004, 2010 and 2016.
Johnson is a partner in his family’s Harvard area farming operation, but service on the Public Service Commission is a full-time job, and its members are to have no other occupation while they are in office.
Commissioners are paid $75,000 per year for their work regulating telecommunications carriers, natural gas jurisdictional utilities, major oil pipelines, railroad safety, household goods movers and passenger carriers, grain warehouses and dealers, construction of manufactured and modular homes and recreational vehicles, high-voltage electric transmission lines, and private water company rates.
Johnson is the longest-serving commissioner and currently serves as vice chairman of the five-member panel, which has its offices in Lincoln.
Kamler, a 2009 graduate of Fillmore Central High School, farms in the Shickley area and also is a partner in a Lincoln cocktail lounge. He also has worked as an independent insurance agent and as an agriculture liaison for U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb. He served on the Geneva City Council before being elected mayor four years ago.
He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he served as student government president and as UNL’s student member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Kamler also is well-known in Republican state politics. He collected endorsements for his campaign from former Gov. Dave Heineman and a long list of other current and former state and local officeholders.
PSC District 4 includes 31 counties in south central, southeastern, east central and northeastern Nebraska.
Johnson does not appear to be the only Public Service Commission member who will lose his job at the end of this year.
With just four precincts yet to report, Mary Ridder of Callaway, now finishing her first term on the commission, was trailing Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff in Republican voting for the District 5 seat.
Stocker was leading Ridder by a margin of 22,358-20,891, 43% to 41%. Dakota Delka of Red Cloud was in third place with 8,156 votes, or 16% of the total.
Again, because no one but Republicans filed for election to the seat this year, Tuesday’s GOP outcome likely means Stocker will hold the seat starting next January.
District 5 encompasses 47 counties in central and western Nebraska.
