JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Rainfall leading up to Independence Day weekend delayed wheat harvest efforts in northern Kansas, but not enough to prevent most cutting from being wrapped up ahead of schedule.
Most farmers around Esbon in northern Jewell County had finished their harvest by Tuesday night, said Lesa Peroutek, a Tribune news correspondent whose family finished cutting ahead of another approaching rain then.
Harvest had been brought to a standstill in that area by a big rain the night of June 30 that brought an astonishing 4.3 inches to a location just northwest of Superior in Nebraska, 1.9 inches east of Hardy, and 1.35 east of Red Cloud.
While more rain fell in many Nebraska locations over the weekend, the Kansas harvest was able to resume and be completed.
According to Tuesday’s latest Crop Progress and Condition Report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Kansas’ wheat harvest was 83% complete by Saturday — well ahead of 59% by the same date in 2021 and 65% for the five-year average.
The state’s winter wheat crop was 98% mature as of Saturday, slightly ahead of 94% a year ago and 93% on average.
In its Tuesday dispatch, the Kansas Wheat Harvest Report stated many farmers spent the holiday weekend in a combine cab.
Tuesday’s report stated harvest was about 80% complete in Osborne County, just south of Smith County in Tribland.
Before mid-harvest showers, test weights had been averaging 63 pounds per bushel. That average had dropped to 59 ppb by Monday, said Craig Mans, general manager of Midway Co-op based in Osborne, which has branch elevator locations in the Tribland communities of Bellaire, Lebanon, Burr Oak and Mankato, Kansas, as well as several others.
Yields were ranging from 20-75 bushels per acre, with a significant advantage for fields planted last fall following summer fallow, Mans said.
Harvest is turning out better than expected, Mans told the Kansas Wheat Harvest Report, while noting protein levels are unimpressive — above 12% in the southern end of Midway’s territory and under 12% in the northern end.
“Considering in April we didn’t even know if we would have a crop, most people are pretty happy,” he said.
NASS issued its most recent Nebraska Crop Progress and Condition Report on Tuesday, as well, stating that 22% of the state’s wheat already had been harvested — ahead of 6% in 2021 and 11% on average.
The wheat condition in Nebraska rated 28% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 15% good and 2% excellent.
Tribland locations in southern Nebraska were treated generously with rainfall from Thursday through Wednesday morning.
Six-day cumulative totals for 7 a.m. June 30 through 7 a.m. July 6, collected through the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, included 5.52 inches northwest of Superior, 4 inches southeast of Lawrence, 3.6 north of Riverton, 3.37 southeast of Minden, 2.99 east of Hardy, 2.82 southeast of Kenesaw, 2.76 east of Franklin, 2.75 east of Red Cloud, 2.63 northwest of Edgar, 2.46 northeast of Byron, 2.36 southeast of Deweese, 2.07 southeast of Harvard, 2.03 east of Blue Hill and 2.01 southeast of Prosser.
