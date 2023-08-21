Kool-Aid Kardboard Boat 4 (copy)
Sue Hauver (front) and Tara McDaneld round the first buoy in their unicorn boat named I Believe, as they paddle across Lake Hastings during the Kool-Aid Days Kardboard Boat Races Aug. 22, 2021.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Survival, not speed, whittled the field of competitors for the Kool-Aid Cup as participants braved excessive heat Sunday to compete in the Kardboard Boat Race at Lake Hastings.

Several of the vessels forged of cardboard and duct tape struggled to make it off the dock before capsizing, dumping crews into the lake before the remains were carried away.

