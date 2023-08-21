Survival, not speed, whittled the field of competitors for the Kool-Aid Cup as participants braved excessive heat Sunday to compete in the Kardboard Boat Race at Lake Hastings.
Several of the vessels forged of cardboard and duct tape struggled to make it off the dock before capsizing, dumping crews into the lake before the remains were carried away.
Only three boats made it to the final races for the Kool-Aid Cup, which pits the winners of each division against each other in a trial for the fastest time.
Navigated by Nathan Shaffer of Smith Center, Kansas, and his 11-year-old son Espn, SS Shenanigans won this year’s Kool-Aid Cup with a time of two minutes and 28 seconds.
It was the first year the Shaffers had entered the contest.
Nathan said the family attended the race for the first time last year.
“We liked the idea of racing instead of just watching,” he said.
Shaffer worked with his son to design and build the vessel.
“It was good bonding time,” Shaffer said.
Another challenge was trying to stay hydrated before the race to be able to compete at their best in the 90-degree heat.
“That made it hard,” Shaffer said. “We had to drink lots of fluids.”
Even the sizable crowd that had gathered to watch the spectacle thinned out as the heat wore down spectators as well as competitors.
Read more about the event in Tuesday’s edition of the Hastings Tribune.
