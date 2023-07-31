MINDEN — Near the end of a sun-baked and sultry Kearney County Fair here, some of the animals flipped the script and came indoors Sunday afternoon to get a little air conditioning.

No, not all the animals. But one cat, four dogs, one lizard, one hamster, and numerous rabbits, chickens, ducks and geese were accompanied by their youthful human caretakers to the 4-H Small Animal Show inside the Exhibit Building.

