MINDEN — Near the end of a sun-baked and sultry Kearney County Fair here, some of the animals flipped the script and came indoors Sunday afternoon to get a little air conditioning.
No, not all the animals. But one cat, four dogs, one lizard, one hamster, and numerous rabbits, chickens, ducks and geese were accompanied by their youthful human caretakers to the 4-H Small Animal Show inside the Exhibit Building.
A 4-H volunteer said the indoor venue has been used for small animals for about three years now — a change from earlier times when small animals were shown in open-air settings. The change was made long before anyone could have known fair week 2023 would send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s.
Still, the location choice was a godsend this year for everyone involved, both two-legged and four-legged. And as bipedal fairgoers made their way through the commercial and static display areas of the building, the woofs, honks and cocka-doodle-doos from the north end continually reminded the crowd that birds and beasts were in the house.
Judge Sue Nielsen of Minden presided over Sunday’s epic show, consulting with exhibitors at the table in front of her and then making thorough comments, carefully explaining her ranking and ribbon placement decisions for exhibitors’ and onlookers’ understanding. The competition still was going strong after three hours.
For showmanship questions, she focused on topics such as vaccination history, what the animals eat, how often their cages get cleaned, and what can be done to promote good health in view of looming health threats such as avian influenza and rabbit hemorrhagic disease.
“As you can tell, with both rabbit and poultry showmanship there is a lot involved,” Nielsen told the audience.
In the poultry showmanship category, Jada Jenkins locked up junior champion honors for showing a chicken, and Sam Cederburg was named senior champion for his presentation of a brown African goose. Hali Knott was the only competitor in rabbit showmanship and took home the champion rosette.
After Zoey Laue introduced her pet lizard, Nielsen commented that she enjoys learning about all the different species exhibitors bring to the table.
“It’s very informative, and it’s interesting to see what the young people learn about their pets as they go through.”
In the dog portion of Sunday’s show, exhibitor Solara Quigley accomplished the feat of getting her 7-year-old Sheltie, Sunny, to sit and then stay for two entire minutes — it seemed more like an hour — as Solara gave the hand signal holding her in that position.
Sunny looked this way and that, checking out the people sitting in the audience, passing by on their way to the concession stand and visiting other exhibits in the building. She “smiled” at everyone she saw — but the rest of her body never moved.
“That was really impressive,” Nielsen said. “We can tell this young lady has really worked a lot with her dog.”
Solara, 12, is a member of the Keene Kids 4-H Club and will be in seventh grade this fall at Axtell Community School. While she has had Sunny since Sunny was a puppy, Sunday was her first time showing the dog.
Solara said she worked with Sunny a year ago trying to get her ready for the fair, but Sunny wasn’t ready.
Generally speaking, she said, a dog might be showable from age 2 to age 10 or 11. But for Sunny, age 7 was her time to shine.
“I’ve learned just to be patient,” Solara said. “I learned you can’t get mad at her at first because she won’t understand. Just take a deep breath and try again.”
Solara, who also showed static exhibits in 4-H and Open Class at this year’s fair, said she intends to continue showing Sunny in future years.
The Kearney County Fair started Thursday and ran through Sunday, with the livestock auction Monday morning. The heat wasn’t as extreme on Saturday and Sunday as it was Thursday and Friday, but the humidity kept the perspiration factor high.
Rhonda Herrick, Nebraska Extension educator in Franklin and Kearney counties, said she was proud of the exhibitors for the responsibility they showed in tending their animals throughout the week.
“The kids did a great job keeping animals healthy and cool,” Herrick said. “They really did a great job of that.”
While the weather was miserable for humans and wasn’t a plus for spectator attendance at events, she said, entry numbers held steady this year and overall she felt good about the week.
“It really was a good fair despite the heat,” she said.
The veteran educator, whose professional focus is 4-H and youth development, said her work with young people and county fairs makes her hopeful for the future.
“They’re so passionate about their projects, and it’s so wonderful to see where their passion takes them,” Herrick said of the youth. “It’s awesome to see what the young people can do.”
