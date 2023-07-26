MINDEN — Kearney County Fair days have arrived here, with youth and Open Class competitions, displays and some new and returning attractions.
Pre-fair events began July 15 with the Kearney-Franklin County 4-H Horse Show in Minden. The 4-H public fashion show and talent showcase were July 19. Open Class exhibits were to be entered July 26.
The heart of the fair schedule unfolds July 28-30, and events wrap up with the livestock auction 9 a.m. July 31.
New features this year include the zipline, Toxic Meltdown attraction and others from RockIt Event Pros of Kearney in operation 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A free concert by country music artist Brandon Hockett is planned for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minden Chamber of Commerce and local businesses will serve the annual ag barbecue that same evening beginning at 6 p.m.
Bingo by the American Legion Auxiliary Friday and Saturday; a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. Friday; and mutton bustin’, the kiddie tractor pull and the ranch rodeo, all on Sunday, will be other special events of interest to the public.
9 a.m.: 4-H swine showmanship and swine show
5 p.m.: Exhibit Building displays open
5-9 p.m.: RockIt Event Pros open
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Library story time in Kids Corner, Exhibit Building
6-9 p.m.: Optimist Armband giveaway, Exhibit Building
6 p.m.: 4-H pee wee sheep showmanship/sgeep showmanship/sheep show/goat showmanship/goat show
6 p.m.: Cornhole tournament
9 a.m.: 4-H beef showmanship with regular beef show to follow (includes feeder calves)
5 p.m.: 4-H all-around showmanship contest
5-9 p.m.: RockIt Event Pros open
5 p.m.: Exhibit Building displays open
5:30 p.m.: Open Class and memorials recognition, show arena
6 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class bucket calf show
6:30 p.m.: Brandon Hockett in concert
10 a.m.: Private showing of exhibits for Bethany Home residents (if allowed)
1 p.m.: Exhibit Building displays open
1 p.m.: 4-H small animals, rabbit, poultry judging, Exhibit Building
3 p.m.: Static exhibits and Open Class exhibits available for release
4 p.m.: Mutton Bustin’ (registration starts at 2 p.m.)
4 p.m.: Kiddie tractor pull
5:30 p.m.: Free ice cream served by Kearney County Extension and Farm Bureau
6:30 p.m: Ranch rodeo, horse arena
9 a.m.: Livestock auction
