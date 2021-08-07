MINDEN — The first full morning of the 2021 Kearney County Fair went to the hogs.
A crowd of about 150 people watched from the bleachers as 49 4-H exhibitors brought a total of 86 market barrows and gilts into the show ring.
A morning breeze helped keep conditions decent for the competitors, their animals and the audience during the swine show, which began at 9 a.m. and wrapped up over the noon hour. Temperatures would climb into the sweltering mid-90s in the afternoon.
Judge Tigh Renken of Bertrand first evaluated the 4-H’ers on their showmanship skills — that is to say, their ability to present themselves and their animals effectively. The market hog show followed, with mostly finish-weight barrows (castrated males) and then gilts (females) brought into the arena.
Renken has made a name for himself over the last few years as a highly successful member of the livestock judging team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During Friday’s showmanship competition, he told the audience that in evaluating exhibitors he is looking for intensity in the ring, good showmanship techniques, and the level of connection between the exhibitor and his or her animal — the animal he or she probably has been working with at home for months.
“I don’t ask questions,” he said. “I don’t have exhibitors switch animals. I’m pretty straightforward. I know what I like.”
Kole Nielsen took home grand champion showmanship honors in the senior division, while Daulton Kuehn was reserve champion.
Orrin Kuehn bested the field as grand champion intermediate showman. Cael Smith was reserve champion.
Marley Thorell received top honors as grand champion junior showman. Stephanie Cederburg was reserve champion.
Nielsen, 16, is an independent member of 4-H and will be a junior this fall at Minden High School. He raises livestock with his parents, Kent and Holly Nielsen, and family on their farm between Norman and Campbell.
Nielsen has been showing livestock at the Kearney County Fair since he was 8 years old and has been in the senior division for two years, but was unable to compete in 2020 because he and his family got placed into quarantine due to exposure to the novel coronavirus.
He’s at the fair this year with two barrows and a gilt, all of which received blue ribbons in the hog show Friday. He also will compete with his market steers in the beef show Saturday.
Nielsen said that rather than quizzing 4-H’ers on their knowledge of the swine industry, Renken placed a high degree of emphasis in showmanship Friday on the dynamics between exhibitors and their animals.
“He wants to see a connection and see if you’re really attached to them and care about them,” Nielsen said.
This was the first year the Nielsens didn’t farrow out their own pigs to show at the fair. But Nielsen said he loves livestock production, is highly committed to his 4-H swine project and now has a goal of following his older sisters as all-around livestock showperson at the fair. (This year’s competition follows Saturday’s beef show.)
“I just really like animals, which makes it meaningful for me,” Nielsen said.
As he thinks ahead to a career, he is interested in both beef and swine production as well as the restaurant industry.
During Friday’s hog show, Renken spoke at length about such factors as the animals’ skeletal characteristics, their shape and condition, and their “athleticism” in the show ring, all of which reflect on their market characteristics.
Because they are being raised for slaughter and pork production, he said, as a judge he must pay attention to their functionality in a swine production system and to their “real-world value” on the hook.
“First and foremost, they’re meat animals,” he said. “They’ve got to be opened up.”
The animals are to be brought to the fair at what is supposed to be an acceptable slaughter weight. Hogs between 220-320 pounds at weigh-in are eligible for purple ribbons.
Jenna Petersen showed the grand champion market barrow Friday. Haidyn Mount showed the reserve champion barrow.
Addison Horine took home the rosette for grand champion market gilt. Grayden Forster had the reserve champion gilt.
The Kearney County Fair continues full-steam through Sunday night and wraps up with the livestock premium auction at 9 a.m. Monday.
